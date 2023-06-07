Turkish lira in biggest intraday selloff since 2021 crisis

Updates with further depreciation, adds investor comment

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira plunged 5.8% to a record low on Wednesday in its biggest selloff since a historic crash in late 2021, as authorities appeared to loosen stabilising measures after the government signalled a pivot to more orthodox policies.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 has come under pressure amid strong forex demand since President Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on May 28. It stood at 22.70 against the dollar at 0624 GMT.

Earlier it touched a record low of 22.85, bringing its losses this year to nearly 18%.

Erdogan announced his at the weekend and named Mehmet Simsek, a respected orthodox manager, as finance minister. Simsek later said economic policy needed to return to "rational" ground.

Authorities have taken a hands-on role in forex markets, holding the lira steady for much of this year and using up tens of billions of dollars of reserves. Central bank net forex reserves hit their lowest ever level of negative $4.4 billion on May 26.

The return of Simsek, who was finance minister and deputy prime minister in 2009-2018, signalled a move away from the unorthodox rate cuts despite high inflation that have sparked a more than 80% erosion in the lira's value in five years.

"Even without political interference, the process of getting Turkey onto a sustainable path is going to be turbulent, and likely involves substantial devaluation and higher yields," said Paul McNamara, director of emerging market debt at asset manager GAM.

"We think fair value for the lira is probably 15% or so lower, but containing a devaluation without substantial external support is going to be a desperately difficult task," he added.

"Orthodoxy would involve (above all) allowing the lira to find a sustainable level without intervention and abandoning the de facto capital controls currently in place."

Under pressure from Erdogan, a self-described "enemy" of interest rates, the central bank slashed its policy rate to 8.5% from 19% in 2021 to boost growth and investment. But it sparked a record lira crisis in December of 2021 and sent inflation to a 24-year high above 85% last year.

Turkish authorities are now hoping foreign investors will return after a years-long exodus, but market watchers cautioned that Erdogan turned to conventional policies in the past, but then changed his mind.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever in Ankara and Jorgelina do Rosario in London; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ali Kucukgocmen)

