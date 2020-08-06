Turkish lira holds firm after sharp losses

ISTANBUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira traded slightly firmer on Thursday after weakening 2.3% a day earlier as analysts predicted state efforts to stabilize the currency could fizzle.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.0480 against the dollar at 0438 GMT, having closed at 7.0550 on Wednesday, when it was among the only emerging market currencies to stumble against the U.S. currency.

