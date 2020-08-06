Turkish lira holds firm after sharp losses

ISTANBUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira traded slightly firmer on Thursday after weakening 2.3% a day earlier as analysts predicted state efforts to stabilize the currency could fizzle.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.0480 against the dollar at 0438 GMT, having closed at 7.0550 on Wednesday, when it was among the only emerging market currencies to stumble against the U.S. currency.

(Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.