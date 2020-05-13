Turkish lira holds below 7 against dollar

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira traded flat against the dollar on Wednesday, holding on to gains from last week's record lows as forex trading between foreign banks and local state lenders remained subdued and a decline in central bank reserves slowed.

Holding firm in line with other emerging market currencies, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.9950 against the dollar at 0905 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close of 6.9975.

The lira hit a record low of 7.2690 last week and has weakened 15% this year due to the concerns over depleted currency reserves as the economy is hit by COVID-19, which has killed nearly 4,000 people in Turkey.

Economists said sentiment remained fragile after central bank (CBRT) data showed the current account deficit widened to $4.92 billion in March, exceeding a forecast of $4 billion. L8N2CV282

"The Turkish authorities need something to turn sentiment - that can be either COVID-19 concerns easing, news on the swap facilities, engagement with the IMF, or the CBRT somehow convinces everyone as to its capability/credibility," said Bluebay Asset Management's Timothy Ash.

The lira's recovery came after Turkey's banking watchdog on Thursday banned three foreign banks making lira transactions. That block was lifted on Monday after the watchdog said they met their lira obligations, but bankers said forex trading had slowed between foreign banks and local state lenders.

Markets were closely watching developments in central bank reserves.

According to central bank data, total reserves including gold have fallen by $21.6 billion since the end of February to $86.2 billion. The declines have recently slowed to a fall of $200 million in the week to May 1.

Turkey has asked the Federal Reserve and other central banks for access to funds.

However, the New York Federal Reserve's former chief said in an interview with Reuters that Turkey's foreign cash needs are not the sort of thing the U.S. Fed is likely to relieve given its economic challenges and volatile diplomatic relations with the United States.

Turkey's Treasury borrowed a total of 20.5 billion lira ($2.9 billion) on Tuesday through four debt issuances, bringing borrowing this month to nearly 50 billion lira, compared to a planned 40 billion lira.

(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.