Turkish lira hits weakest level since Sept 2018, stocks down 7%

The Turkish lira tumbled against the dollar to its weakest level in regular trade since September 2018 on Thursday, while stocks weakened more than 7% as concerns about the spread of coronavirus deepened.

At 1340 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.2700 against the dollar, weakening from a close of 6.2125 on Wednesday. The main share index .XU100 was 7.75% lower, with the banking index .XBANK down 7.74%.

