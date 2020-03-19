Turkish lira hits weakest level since Sept 2018

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened to 6.5 against the dollar on Thursday, hitting its weakest level since September 2018 as the spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment and the U.S. currency surged globally.

At 0620 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.5020 against the dollar, weakening from 6.4825 on Wednesday. It has lost 8.5% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.