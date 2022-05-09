Turkish lira hits weakest level since December

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

The Turkish lira weakened 0.3% against the dollar on Monday, hitting its weakest level since December last year when it tumbled to record low levels following a series of unorthodox central bank interest rate cuts.

ISTANBUL, May 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.3% against the dollar on Monday, hitting its weakest level since December last year when it tumbled to record low levels following a series of unorthodox central bank interest rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched a low of 14.9950, equalling the level which it reached on March 11. On Dec. 20 last year it slid to a record level of 18.4 against the U.S. currency, triggering government measures to underpin the lira.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More