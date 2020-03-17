Turkish lira hits weakest level since 2018 currency crisis due to coronavirus

Updates prices, adds shares, bonds

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira on Tuesday weakened nearly 0.4% over concerns about the impact of the coronavirus, hitting its weakest level since September 2018, at the height of a currency crisis,

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.4540 against the dollar at 0902 GMT, some 0.4% weaker than a close of 6.4300 on Monday. The lira has lost nearly 8.5% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 47 on Monday, while the government has taken measures to prevent its spread since the first case was identified on Wednesday.

Ankara said on Monday it was temporarily closing cafes, sports and entertainment venues and suspending mass prayers in mosques to contain the coronavirus. It extended a flight ban to six more countries, bringing the total number to 20.

The main share index .XU100 fell 5.62% to its lowest point since January 2017, while the banking index .XBANK was down 3.66%. Borsa Istanbul said earlier that the circuit breaker threshold of 5% would not be applied to the upper limit but remain in effect for the lower limit.

The central bank's rate decision on Thursday would be important for Turkish assets, said one bank's forex trader, who requested anonymity.

"The fall in inflation will become clearer with oil prices and other reasons. But if the central bank takes a large step that spooks markets, it could be a risk for the lira," the trader said, adding that a package that will be announced on Wednesday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the economy will also be important.

Turkey is dependent on imports to meet its energy needs and the recent drop in oil prices have supported the lira. But a jump of 3.5% on Tuesday from Monday's low could put the currency under renewed pressure.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond TR10YT=RR rose to 12.57% on Monday from 11.98% on Friday. There were no transactions on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Daren Butler/Dominic Evans)

