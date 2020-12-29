Turkish lira hits strongest level since Sept. 3

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rallied nearly 1% against the dollar on Tuesday to its strongest level since Sept. 3, extending gains since the country's central bank rate raised its key interest rate last week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.38 against the U.S. currency at 1010 GMT in thin trade due to end-of-year holidays, still 19% weaker than at the end of last year. Last Thursday, the central bank raised its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15%.

