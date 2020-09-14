Turkish lira hits record lows after Moody's downgrade

By Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The lira weakened to record lows against the dollar and euro on Monday after Moody's downgraded Turkey's rating to 'B2' from 'B1' late last week and warned of a deeper economic crisis.

The ratings agency said Turkey's external vulnerabilities are likely to result in a balance of payments crisis and that its fiscal buffers were eroding as the agency cut the sovereign rating deeper into junk territory.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched a record low of 7.4980 against the dollar, bringing its losses so far this year to nearly 21%. The currency hit an all-time low of 8.9031 against the euro EURTRY=, weakening 25% since end-2019.

"Turkey's prospects have materially weakened. The possibility of a funding shock continues to be the key risk facing the Turkish economy," said Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at MUFG Bank.

He said it was especially worrying that Moody's kept a negative outlook on Turkey even after the downgrade.

The ratings agency said FX reserves versus GDP were at lows not seen in decades due to the central bank's unsuccessful attempts to defend the lira this year.

Authorities' "inadequate reaction function" makes "a full-blown balance of payments crisis in the coming years" more likely, Moody's said on Friday.

President Tayyip Erdogan, a frequent critic of ratings agencies, launched a fresh attack on them at the weekend after Moody's announcement, though he referred in his comments to the Standard & Poor's agency.

"S&P, get a grip on yourself. You cannot push Turkey around with economic sanctions. You did that before. Did you get a result? No, you didn't. You won't do in the future either," he said in a speech.

EU SANCTIONS

Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds fell, with some losing more than 1 cent on the dollar. Credit default swaps rose 4 basis points from Friday to 513.

Nonetheless, expectations remain low that the central bank will raise its policy rate at a meeting next week. It could continue backdoor tightening steps that have raised the average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 10.29% on Friday, from around 10.15% where it had steadied last week.

The lira is also under pressure from potential EU sanctions due to a standoff between Turkey and Greece over exploration for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean.

Moody's said the dispute posed another risk that could accelerate a crisis.

However, a vessel at the centre of the dispute returned to waters off southern Turkey, signaling a potential easing of tensions.

While concerns persist about the country's recovery from a sharp economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic, data on Monday showed industrial production rose at a greater-than-expected 4.4% year-on-year in July.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.