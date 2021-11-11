Turkish lira hits record low on global inflation fears

Adds fresh all-time low

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a fresh record low against the dollar on Thursday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data compounded worries for a currency already hurt by the central bank's monetary policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3stood at 9.9050 against the U.S. currency at 0515 GMT, off a low of 9.91 and 0.6% weaker than its close. The currency has lost some 25% of its value so far this year.

The U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar as investors weighed a possible earlier policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Rising U.S. rates tend to pull funds from emerging economies with high foreign debt, like that of Turkey.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Dominic Evans)

