Turkish lira hits record low as tensions outweigh cbank boost

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The lira TRYTOM=D3 slipped to a record low on Friday, weighed down by geopolitical tensions and after the central bank's move to refrain from offering overnight funds offered only a temporary boost.

The central bank said it would not provide funding through Borsa Istanbul (BIST) overnight market at 11.75% on Friday, a move that amounted to policy tightening as it was expected to lift funding costs.

The lira traded at 8.31 at 0745 GMT after hitting a record low of 8.3390 against the U.S. dollar. It firmed to as much as 8.27 earlier following central bank move. Lira had closed at 8.2840 on Thursday.

The central bank's backdoor measures to rein in credit have raised the average cost of funding CBTWACF=to 13.08% from a low of 7.34% in July. The bank last week maintained its policy rate but widened the upper end of its rate corridor to 14.75%.

The currency, which hit a series of record lows against the dollar over the past couple of weeks, has lost more than 28% of its value so far this year.

Strains in ties with the United States, a row with France, a dispute between Turkey and Greece over maritime rights and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh have all unsettled investors.

The central bank reduced gold reserves by 22.3 tonnes in the third quarter, according to a report by World Gold Council (WGC), while it remained the biggest gold buyer so far this year, adding 148.7 tonnes.

