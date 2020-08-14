Turkish lira hits record low as CA deficit grows

Adds Erdogan, Citi, businesses , updates data

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The lira fell to a record low on Friday as data showed Turkey accumulated a nearly $20 billion current account deficit in the first half of the year, and President Tayyip Erdogan said his economic council would meet in coming days.

Separate data showed factory output returned to year-over-year growth in June, but it fell short of expectations. The economy is emerging from a coronavirus lockdown only to be hit with a volatile selloff in the currency.

The government has downplayed the exchange rate volatility and Erdogan said Turkey remains on "solid ground" despite what he called "attacks". His economic council would convene this week to discuss developments, he said.

Expectations have risen for Ankara to hike interest rates and take other decisive steps to halt the three-week slide in the lira, which is down nearly 20% and among the worst emerging market performers this year.

The currencyTRYTOM=D3touched a record of 7.3825 versus the dollar, surpassing last week's low point, and was down 0.4% at 7.376 at 1239 GMT.

Analysts and investors say further depreciation risks import-driven inflation, further depleted FX reserves and a rising current account deficit that makes servicing debt more difficult.

Central bank data showed the country's current account deficit was $2.934 billion in June, more than a poll forecast of $2.825 billion, but down from the previous month.

Citigroup analysts said it shows a "visible deterioration in the services balance which may continue (through) the year due to weak tourism revenues," which have been hit by the pandemic, and they predicted a deficit of 3% of GDP by year end.

Many Turks and local businesses have turned to hard currencies and gold in recent weeks, piling more pressure on the lira. Some firms said they could delay investments and continue converting FX loans.

Industrial production rose 0.1% in June from a year ago, expanding for the first time since February, before the lockdown. A Reuters poll forecasted 1.1% growth.

The central bank has halted cheap credit lines to stabilize the lira via backdoor tightening and on Friday it did not open a repo auction.

Money market prices implied traders were raising bets the bank would raise its 8.25% policy rate next week, while dollar-denominated Turkish sovereign bonds dropped by their most in a week according to Tradeweb data.

A monthly survey of business leaders and economists, published by the central bank, showed the lira was expected to end the year around current levels.

The Institute of International Finance sees lira "fair value" at 7.5 versus the dollar.

Its chief economist, Robin Brooks, said: "Much as in the wake of the 2018 sudden stop, we anticipate a correction in the current account deficit that widened earlier in 2020 due to the large credit expansion."

ANALYSIS-Gold rush at Turkish bazaar a test of trust for lowly lira

Some Turkish companies rethink growth, FX loans as lira slides

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans and Angus MacSwan)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.