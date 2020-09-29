Turkish lira hits record low ahead of economic programme

ISTANBUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched a record low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors weighed the impact of the Caucasus conflict and awaited the new medium-term economic programme to be announced by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a record low of 7.8450 against the U.S. currency, weakening from a close of 7.81 on Monday. It is down some 24% this year on worries about Turkey's depleted forex reserves and negative real interest rates.

Albayrak is set to announce the economic programme at 0800 GMT.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay and Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.