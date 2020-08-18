Turkish lira hits record low against dollar overnight

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched a record low against the dollar early on Tuesday, as investors weighed up back-door tightening steps by the central bank and looked ahead to a rate-setting meeting later this week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 traded at 7.3950 against the dollar at 0413 GMT, slightly weaker than its close of 7.3930 on Monday. It hit a record low of 7.40 overnight.

