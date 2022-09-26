Turkish lira hits record low against dollar, extending losses after rate cut

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira hit an all-time low against the dollar in early trade on Monday, bringing its losses so far this year to more than 28% and extending its decline following an unexpected rate cut last week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 18.4440 against the greenback, as of 0453 GMT, weakening from Friday's close of 18.4280. Earlier, it touched a record low of 18.4450.

The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate TRINT=ECI by 100 basis points last week to 12%, citing an economic slowdown despite inflation running higher than 80% in August.

The lira lost 44% against the dollar in 2021, mainly due to an unorthodox easing cycle that saw the central bank lower the policy rate by 500 basis points at the end of last year.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.