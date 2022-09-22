Turkish lira hits record low against dollar after rate cut

ANKARA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched a record low of 18.42 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after the central bank shocked markets again with a 100-basis-point rate cut.

The lira declined as much as 0.5% from Wednesday's close after the cut, before recouping some losses. It stood at 18.3850 against the dollar at 1114 GMT. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen) ((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TURKEY CENBANK/LIRA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.