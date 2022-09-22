Turkish lira hits record low against dollar after rate cut

ANKARA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched a
record low of 18.42 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after
the central bank shocked markets again with a 100-basis-point
rate cut.
The lira declined as much as 0.5% from
Wednesday's close after the cut, before recouping some losses.
It stood at 18.3850 against the dollar at 1114 GMT.
