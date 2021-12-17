Turkish lira hits record low after rate cut fuels slide

Adds record low level

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit a record low against the dollar on Friday one day after the central bank delivered another hefty policy rate cut under President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox economic programme.

The lira TRYTOM=D3weakened 0.4% to 15.7330by 0552 GMT from Thursday's close of 15.675. The dollar has more than doubled in value against Turkey's lira this year, unsettling the major emerging market economy.

The central bank's 100 basis point rate cut, in line with forecasts, brought its cumulative easing since September to 500 points, making the currency even less attractive to investors and savers.

The bank signalled it would pause the easing cycle to monitor its effects in the next three months.

The central bank has been under pressure from Erdogan to slash rates to boost economic growth.

Erdogan's new economic plan prioritises exports and lending, even though economists and opposition lawmakers have widely criticised the policy as reckless. With inflation soaring above 21%, Turks' budgets have been sharply eroded.

The central bank has intervened four times in the currency market in the last two weeks, selling dollars to slow the lira slide and eating into its already depleted foreign reserves.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

