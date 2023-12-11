News & Insights

Turkish lira hits record low 29 versus dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

December 11, 2023 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 touched a new all-time low of 29 to the dollar on Monday and it is down 35% so far this year after authorities loosened their grip on the currency as part of a pivot to more orthodox policies.

President Tayyip Erdogan - who had overseen years of unorthodoxy - reversed course in June and named a new cabinet and governor of the central bank, which has since raised interest rates to 40% from 8.5%.

(Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.