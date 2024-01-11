Turkish lira hits milestone 30 vs dollar after years-long slide

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit a new record low beyond 30.0 to the dollar on Thursday after losing more than a third of its value last year and more than 80% in the last five years, battered by a series of past rate cuts in the face of soaring inflation.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was 0.18% weaker at 30.0070 at 0725 GMT after touching a historic low of 30.0150. So far this year it has shed 1.6%.

The government has implemented a policy U-turn since President Tayyip Erdogan won re-election in May, abandoned the unorthodox low interest rate policy in favour of sharp tightening.

On Thursday, Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will deliver presentations to foreign investors on monetary policy, inflation and Turkish assets in New York.

The currency had weakened sharply last summer as authorities loosened their grip on the currency, before the declines slowed down in the autumn.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

