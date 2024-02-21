News & Insights

Turkish lira hits fresh record low of 31 against dollar

February 21, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira hit a new all-time low of 31 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, continuing a recent steady decline that has seen it shed some 40% of its value since the start of 2023.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 touched a record low of 31.0035 by 1247 GMT, bringing its losses so far this year to nearly 5%.

