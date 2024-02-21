Turkish lira hits fresh record low of 31 against dollar

ANKARA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira hit a new all-time low of 31 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, continuing a recent steady decline that has seen it shed some 40% of its value since the start of 2023.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 touched a record low of 31.0035 by 1247 GMT, bringing its losses so far this year to nearly 5%.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.