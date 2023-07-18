News & Insights

Turkish lira hits fresh record low as rates decision approaches

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

July 18, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a record low of 26.6 against the dollar on Tuesday as investor attention began to focus on the central bank's policy-setting meeting on Thursday where it is again expected to hike rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 lost as much as 0.9% of its value against the U.S. currency compared to Monday's close of 26.3505. It has weakened nearly 30% so far this year.

According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is expected to raise its policy rate by 500 basis points to 20% this week, making good on its pledge of further tightening with another sharp hike to curb inflation which is set to rise again.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.