Turkish lira hits fresh record low as rates decision approaches

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a record low of 26.6 against the dollar on Tuesday as investor attention began to focus on the central bank's policy-setting meeting on Thursday where it is again expected to hike rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 lost as much as 0.9% of its value against the U.S. currency compared to Monday's close of 26.3505. It has weakened nearly 30% so far this year.

According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is expected to raise its policy rate by 500 basis points to 20% this week, making good on its pledge of further tightening with another sharp hike to curb inflation which is set to rise again.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler)

