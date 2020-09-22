Turkish lira hits fresh record low against dollar

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Turkey's lira hit a fresh record low against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors weighed whether the central bank would hike rates at its meeting this week to stem the decline.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6440 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, its weakest level on record, after closing at 7.6365 on Monday.

