Turkish lira hits fresh record low against dollar

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira hit a fresh record low against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors weighed whether the central bank would hike rates at its meeting this week to stem the decline.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6440 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, its weakest level on record, after closing at 7.6365 on Monday.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay)

