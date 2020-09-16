Turkish lira hits fresh record low against dollar

The Turkish lira weakened slightly to a new record low against the dollar on Wednesday as unease about the economic outlook persisted, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. [nL8N2GD2U8]

The Turkish currency TRYTOM=D3, which touched a low of 7.5020, has been edging lower recently and has been hit this week by a Moody's downgrade of the sovereign rating to 'B2' from 'B1'. It has weakened 21% this year.

