Turkish lira hits fresh record low against dollar

ISTANBUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened slightly to a new record low against the dollar on Wednesday as unease about the economic outlook persisted, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement.

The Turkish currency TRYTOM=D3, which touched a low of 7.5020, has been edging lower recently and has been hit this week by a Moody's downgrade of the sovereign rating to 'B2' from 'B1'. It has weakened 21% this year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.