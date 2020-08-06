Turkish lira hits another low vs euro, raising inflation risk

Adds quotes, details, background

ISTANBUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit another record low against the euro in volatile trading on Thursday, extending sharp losses a day earlier as analysts warned of inflation and predicted state efforts to stabilize the currency could fizzle.

The lira TRYTOM=D3also dipped 0.6% to 7.1 against the dollar at 0745 GMT, having closed at 7.0550 on Wednesday. It has weakened 16% against the U.S. currency this year even as the greenback sagged badly in recent weeks.

It also touched a record of 8.4316 versus the euro EURTRYD3=R, surpassing a low hit last week and bringing its losses against the currency to 11% since the start of June. Non-commodity imports are often euro-denominated, raising an inflation risk for Turkey.

"The causes of the depreciation pressure are mainly of a fundamental nature: the fact that the central bank is not fighting inflation hard enough and extremely negative real interest rates," said Commerzbank FX and EM strategist Antje Praefcke.

"We therefore assume the lira will tend to remain under pressure," she added.

Implied volatility gauges climbed and the one-week measure hit a three-month high.

Annual consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI stood at 11.76% in July, while the central bank's policy rate is 8.25%, leaving real interest rates negative for lira depositors.

Asked what could ease concerns, atreasury department official at one bank told Reuters there were three scenarios, with the least likely being a rise in global risk appetite.

"The second possibility is giving up on negative interest rates, but this is not at all easy as we are a country which does not like interest rates politically. We do not anticipate a rate hike unless there is no other option," he said.

The third possibility would be creating new forex inflows, whether through broadening swap agreements or IMF funding, while the government's statements indicate it will not consider capital controls, he added.

Istanbul's main share index .XU100 was trading flat.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.