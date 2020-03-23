Turkish lira headed for 6th stumble in last 8 days

Updates prices, adds stocks, data

ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened some 0.6% and hit its lowest level since September 2018 on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases at home put the currency on track for a sixth slide in the last eight trading days.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.5920against the dollar by 0826 GMT, from Friday's close of 6.5480. Ithas slipped in five of the last seven days and has lost more than 9% of its value this year.

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus reached 30 with 1,236 confirmed cases as of Sunday.

Ankara has suspended flights to some 70 countries, closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers and postponed sports matches and events.

State banks - Ziraat Bank, Vakifbank and Halkbank - announced some flexible loan payment options for customers and offered restructuring possibility for corporate debt especially hardly hit sectors of tourism and transportation.

Istanbul's main share index .XU100 was down 3.3%, while the banking index .XBANK fell 7.25%.

The consumer confidence index rose to 58.2 points in March, while foreign arrivals for February rose by 3.8%, official data showed. ,

