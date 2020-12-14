Turkish lira gains 1% after U.S. unveils 'lighter' sanctions

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rallied about 1% after the United States unveiled long-anticipated sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defences that narrowly targeted the country's top defense development body and could have been worse, analysts said.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 recovered from earlier losses and was at 7.835 versus the dollar at 1908 GMT, up about 0.2% on the day. It was worth 7.9 before the U.S. announcement.

The sanctions, threatened since last year, target Turkey's Defence Industries Directorate (SSB) and include a ban on all U.S. export licences as well as asset freezes and visa restrictions for SSB's president and three other employees.

Analysts said they could have been broader, offering some reprieve for Turkey's economy that has already been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and double-digit inflation. The lira touched a record low as recently as last month.

"It represents a lighter option in contrast to the possible measures that were available ... and opens way for potential dialogue after (U.S. President-elect Joe) Biden is sworn in," said Kaan Nazli, senior economist for EM debt at Neuberger Berman.

"On the flip side ... should the government's response not be measured, we can see further dollarization as it typically occurs during periods of heightened geopolitical risk," he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Karin Strohecker; editing by Barbara Lewis)

