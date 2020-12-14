US Markets

Turkish lira gains 1% after U.S. unveils 'lighter' sanctions

Contributors
Jonathan Spicer Reuters
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira rallied about 1% after the United States unveiled long-anticipated sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defences that narrowly targeted the country's top defense development body and could have been worse, analysts said.

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rallied about 1% after the United States unveiled long-anticipated sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defences that narrowly targeted the country's top defense development body and could have been worse, analysts said.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 recovered from earlier losses and was at 7.835 versus the dollar at 1908 GMT, up about 0.2% on the day. It was worth 7.9 before the U.S. announcement.

The sanctions, threatened since last year, target Turkey's Defence Industries Directorate (SSB) and include a ban on all U.S. export licences as well as asset freezes and visa restrictions for SSB's president and three other employees.

Analysts said they could have been broader, offering some reprieve for Turkey's economy that has already been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and double-digit inflation. The lira touched a record low as recently as last month.

"It represents a lighter option in contrast to the possible measures that were available ... and opens way for potential dialogue after (U.S. President-elect Joe) Biden is sworn in," said Kaan Nazli, senior economist for EM debt at Neuberger Berman.

"On the flip side ... should the government's response not be measured, we can see further dollarization as it typically occurs during periods of heightened geopolitical risk," he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Karin Strohecker; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular