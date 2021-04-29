Turkish lira flat as cenbank expected to lift inflation view

Corrects exchange rates in second paragraph

ISTANBUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira traded flat on Thursday ahead of the central bank's quarterly inflation report, in which it is expected to raise its forecasts in the face of currency depreciation and high commodity prices.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.1835 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, compared to its close of 8.18 on Wednesday. The currency has lost more than 9% of its value so far this year including a sharp drop last month when the central bank governor was ousted.

In its last report in January, the central bank forecast annual inflation would ease to 9.4% by year-end. But the lira slide has raised import prices, and overall annual inflation rose to 16.2% in March.

Turkish inflation is expected to top 17% this month, according to a Reuters poll.

