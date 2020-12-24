Turkish lira flat ahead of expected sharp rate hike

Adds trader comment

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was steady on Thursday ahead of an expected 150-point rate hike by the central bank, which is seeking to burnish its credibility among investors and locals and deliver on a pledge to rein in double-digit inflation.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6375 against the dollar at 0730 GMT, slightly weaker than Wednesday's close of 7.6250. It is down nearly 23% so far this year, on track for its second worst year after 2018, when a currency crisis hit.

After a 475-point rate hike last month, the central bank is expected to raise its benchmark rate to 16.5% from 15%, according to a Reuters poll.

Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal was appionted in a surprise leadership overhaul early last month and has since pledged to "decisively" lower inflation expectations, which have drifted well above a target around 5% for years.

In an address last week, Agbal kept the door open to more tightening on Thursday.

In recent weeks Turks have continued to buy hard currencies, which are at record levels.

"The market is expecting another clear hike from the central bank...It seems, the local investors don't think the current real interest rate is enough to reverse dollarization," a treasury desk trader at a bank said.

The trader said there is still some worry in markets that the bank will stand pat, which would bring immediate pressure on the lira.

The currency would dip less so if the bank delivers a smaller than expected hike of 25-50 basis points, and it would likely hold gains if the rise is more than 75 points, the trader added.

