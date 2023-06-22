Turkish lira flat ahead of expected cenbank policy pivot

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was holding steady against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of a key monetary policy decision on expectations that the central bank will sharply raise the policy rate underscoring economic orthodoxy.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 23.56, as of 0505 GMT, unchanged from its close on Wednesday. Turkish lira lost more than 20% of its value against the greenback so far this year.

All the 18 economists in a Reuters poll predicted a rise in the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI. But the level remains uncertain as the central bank has not given any signals on its next steps, including the size or pace of potential hikes.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.