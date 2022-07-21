Turkish lira flat ahead of central bank meeting

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was flat on Thursday near its weakest level since last December, as investors traded cautiously ahead of the central bank's policy-setting meeting where it is expected to stand pat on its benchmark rate.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 is down 25% this year, in addition to the 44% it lost last year, largely due to a currency crisis sparked by a series of unorthodox rates cuts.

The currency stood at 17.60 against the U.S. dollar at 0530 GMT, flat from its close on Wednesday. All 18 economists in a Reuters poll expect the bank to hold the benchmark rate steady at 14%.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

