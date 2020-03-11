Turkish lira flat after Turkey announces first coronavirus case

The Turkish lira traded flat on Wednesday after Turkey's health minister said a male citizen had been diagnosed with coronavirus in what was the country's first confirmed case. [nL8N2B38BP]

At 0428 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1585 against the dollar, little changed from a close of 6.1575 on Tuesday.

