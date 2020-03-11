Turkish lira flat after Turkey announces first coronavirus case

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded flat on Wednesday after Turkey's health minister said a male citizen had been diagnosed with coronavirus in what was the country's first confirmed case.

At 0428 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1585 against the dollar, little changed from a close of 6.1575 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.