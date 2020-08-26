Turkish lira flat after trimming losses from record low

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded steady against the U.S dollar on Wednesday after hitting a record low in the previous session on tensions between Ankara and Athens over disputed offshore borders.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.3960, as of 0500 GMT, nearly flat from its close on Tuesday when it briefly hit an all-time low of 7.4070.

On Tuesday, Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said after meetings in Turkey and Greece the two were ready for dialogue to defuse an worsening dispute over energy resources in the Mediterranean, even as the NATO allies traded new barbs.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

