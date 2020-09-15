Turkish lira flat after Monday's record low

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded steady against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after hitting a record low in the previous session on Moody's downgrade and concerns over a dispute between Ankara and Athens in the eastern Mediterranean.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.4850, as of 0446 GMT, nearly flat from its close on Monday - when it hit an all-time low of 7.5010.

On Friday, the ratings agency said Turkey's external vulnerabilities are likely to result in a balance of payments crisis and that its fiscal buffers were eroding as the agency cut the sovereign rating deeper into junk territory.

Tensions have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus over maritime areas in east Mediterranean potentially rich in natural gas.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

