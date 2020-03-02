Turkish lira flat after hitting 17-month low on Syria, coronavirus worry

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was steady on Monday morning after sliding to a 17-month low as the conflict in neighbouring Syria and fears over the spread of the coronavirus fuelled unease among investors.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.2355 against the dollar at 0533 GMT, little changed from a close of 6.2400 on Friday, having touched a low of 6.2640 in Asian trade before rebounding.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Daren Butler)

