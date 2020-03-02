Turkish lira flat after hitting 17-month low on Syria, coronavirus worries

Adds trader comment, background

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was steady on Monday morning after sliding to a 17-month low as the conflict in neighbouring Syria and fears over the spread of the coronavirus fuelled unease among investors.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.2360 against the dollar at 0548 GMT, after touching a low of 6.2640 in Asian trade. The currency closed at 6.2400 on Friday.

"The lira is being pressured by the rise in geopolitical tension," said a trader on one bank's treasury desk, adding that the lira/dollar levels of 6.25 and 6.3 would be closely watched.

Hope was growing among investors for a coordinated global monetary policy response to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, with investors anticipating Federal Reserve rate cuts.

"This is positive for emerging markets. As of this morning, the most important factor limiting the global flight from risk is global rate cut expectations," he said.

Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes over Idlib on Sunday and struck a military airport well beyond its frontlines in a sharp escalation of its military operations following the death of dozens of Turkish soldiers last week.

Markets were also likely to keep an eye on the situation on Turkey's Greek border, where Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of migrants trying to cross the frontier after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

