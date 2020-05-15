Turkish lira flat after firming on swap line optimism

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkish lira traded nearly flat against U.S. dollar on Friday after firming on investor optimism over the country's push to set up swap lines with foreign central banks following the currency's plunge to an all-time low last week.

The currency firmed late on Thursday after a Reuters report that Turkey's government was in talks with counterparts from Japan and the United Kingdom on setting up currency swap lines, and with Qatar and China on expanding existing facilities.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.9210 against the dollar at 0426 GMT, trading slightly firmer to its close on Thursday. It firmed as much as 6.9 late on Friday following the report.

It had touched 7.2690 last week, the lowest level on record.

