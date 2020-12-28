Turkish lira firms to strongest level since September

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened 0.8% to below 7.5 against the dollar on Monday, its strongest level since mid-September, building on gains last week when the central bank raised its key interest rate a bit more than expected.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed to 7.4950 in thin trade due to end of year holidays. On Thursday, the central bank hiked its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15%. Even after recent gains, the lira has weakened 21% to the dollar this year.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.