Turkish lira firms to below 5.98 against dollar as forex swaps' limit cut

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened to below 5.98 against the dollar on Monday after the country's banking watchdog BDDK cut the limit for Turkish banks' forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign entities to 10% of a bank's equity. The BDDK had previously set the limit at 25% in August 2018. The lira stood at 5.9795 at 0524 GMT, having tumbled as far as 6.05 on Friday to its weakest level in regular trading since May after the Treasury minister suggested the central bank could continue cutting rates and as the Turkish military girded for more confrontation in Syria. [nL8N2A757F] (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler) ((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TURKEY LIRA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.