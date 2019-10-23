Turkish lira firms slightly after Russia deal on Syria

US Markets

The Turkish lira strengthened slightly on Wednesday after Turkey and Russia reached a deal to remove Kurdish YPG militia fighters and their weapons from the Turkey-Syria border strip.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 5.8050 against the U.S. currency at 0547 GMT, firming from a close of 5.8100 on Tuesday.

Turkey said early on Wednesday there was no need to launch another operation in northern Syria, ending a cross-border military offensive after a U.S. brokered truce.

