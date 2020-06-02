Turkish lira firms more than 1% against dollar

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed some 1.25% against the dollar on Tuesday, continuing a recovery trend since it hit an all-time low against the U.S. currency last month.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.7300 against the dollar at 1330 GMT, firming from Monday's close of 6.8045. It strengthened as far as 6.7195. In May, it hit 7.2690, its weakest on record.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

