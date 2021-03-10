Turkish lira firms for second consecutive day

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira firmed some 1.2% on Wednesday, recovering recent losses for a second consecutive day as expectations grow that the central bank could hike its policy rate from 17% next week.

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed some 1.2% on Wednesday, recovering recent losses for a second consecutive day as expectations grow that the central bank could hike its policy rate from 17% next week.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.5320 against the U.S. dollar at 1408 GMT, firming from Tuesday's close of 7.6300.

The currency had declined sharply since mid-February, hitting its lowest level since mid-December on Monday, as the yields on U.S. bonds rose.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More