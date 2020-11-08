Turkish lira firms as finance minister resigns after c.bank chief's ouster

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira surged 2% against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said he was resigning for health reasons, the second surprise departure of a top economic policymaker in two days after the central bank chief was ousted.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.3650 against the dollar at 0325 GMT, strengthening from a close of 8.5445 on Friday, with analysts saying that the departure of the two top policymakers had set the stage for a sharp interest rate rise.

The upheaval follows a 30% slide in the lira to record lows this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as investors worried about falling forex reserves and the central bank's ability to tackle double-digit inflation.

Albayrak's resignation, announced in an Instagram statement confirmed by an official, came a day after his father-in-law President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the central bank governor with a former minister whose policies are seen to be at odds with Albayrak.

"I have decided that I cannot continue as a minister, which I have been carrying out for nearly five years, due to health problems," the statement said. Albayrak became finance minister two years ago after serving as energy minister.

Two sources at the presidency could neither confirm nor deny the statement when reached by Reuters, but a Finance Ministry official confirmed its authenticity.

Erdogan, who appointed former finance minister Naci Agbal as the new central bank governor on Saturday, would need to approve the resignation.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

