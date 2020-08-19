Turkish lira firms as central bank fine-tunes credit

ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira edged back from this week's record lows after a series of back-door tightening steps by the central bank, and investor attention turned to how much further the bank could go to defend the currency at a policy meeting Thursday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed to 7.3500 against the dollar from a close of 7.3805 on Tuesday, when it matched its record low of 7.4. It has lost nearly 20% of its value so far this year.

The central bank is expected to keep its policy rate on hold at Thursday's meeting but is seen driving funding costs higher with more back-door steps, a Reuters poll showed.

As part of liquidity management steps to push up the cost of borrowing, the central bank has halved banks' borrowing limits for overnight transactions in the interbank money market.

It has also used variable rate repo auctions, in which the average simple rate rose on Tuesday to 11.30% from 10.96% last week.

A treasury official at one bank said he did not think the central bank's steps were meant to cause strong lira appreciation, given recent comments by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak stressing the importance of a competitive currency.

"We think the aim is to prevent sudden and new losses in value from levels identified as being competitive," the banker said. "I think the steps being taken currently are about building confidence and presenting a lira yield which will stop locals moving into foreign currency."

The lira weakness over the last few weeks has been driven by concerns over the central bank's depleted forex reserves, costly forex interventions by the state, and Turks' demand for hard currencies which is at a record high.

Bankers have said the move to reduce liquidity limits at the overnight lending rate TRONR=ECI of 9.75% signalled that the central bank will switch to funding through the late liquidity window (LLW) rate, at 11.25%.

The late liquidity window TRLLW=ECI sits three percentage points above the policy rate TRINT=ECI, which is 8.25%, and is the highest rate in the central bank's interest rate corridor.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

