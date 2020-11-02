Turkish lira firms against U.S. dollar on cenbank moves

Updates prices, adds background, details

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rebounded against the U.S. dollar from a record low hit earlier on Monday, after central bank announced policy tightening steps, including cutting banks' borrowing limits and suspended some repo transactions.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed 0.4% to 8.35 against the U.S. dollar at 0642 GMT, after hitting its weakest-ever level of 8.3850 earlier in the day. It had closed at 8.3840 on Friday.

The central bank announced to cut banks' borrowing limits at its interbank money market and suspend overnight repo transactions via the quotation method.

Strains in ties with the United States, a row with France, a dispute between Turkey and Greece over maritime rights and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh have all unsettled investors. The currency has so far lost nearly 29% of its value against the greenback this year.

Analysts say the relationship between Ankara and Washington could be further strained if Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate and front-runner, wins the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey is waging an economic war against "the devil's triangle of interest and exchange rates and inflation".

Turkey's central bank hiked its policy rate in its September meeting and raised the top level of its interest rate corridor to 14.75% to counter the persistent double digit inflation.

The move, contrary to economists' expectations of a benchmark rate hike, prompted questions over the central bank's commitment to lowering inflation, which stood at 11.75% in September, and its independence from the government.

Governor Murat Uysal said that the step was taken to increase monetary policy flexibility and that central bank has independence over its tools.

The central bank used liquidity measures and raised the average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 13.40% from a low of 7.34% in July.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.