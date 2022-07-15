Turkish lira firms against dollar, paring some recent losses

ANKARA, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed some 0.8% against the dollar on Friday, recouping some losses in recent days while the greenback fell as investors took profits after a strong rally a day earlier.

The lira stood at 17.2975 against the dollar at 1647 GMT, firming from Thursday's close of 17.4400. On Thursday, the currency hit 17.50 as the dollar firmed.

The lira is now down some 24% this year, mainly on broad concerns about the economy, from soaring inflation to foreign exchange policy, after shedding 44% in 2021.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

