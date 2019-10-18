Turkish lira firms against dollar after Turkey-U.S. deal on Syria

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 strengthened to 5.8180 against the U.S. currency by 0431 GMT from a close of 5.8250 a day earlier. Early on Thursday, the lira had stood around 5.9 before gaining strongly late in the day as news of the deal emerged.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.