US Markets

Turkish lira firms against dollar after Turkey-U.S. deal on Syria

Contributor
Can Sezer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture. [nL5N2726YW]

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 strengthened to 5.8180 against the U.S. currency by 0431 GMT from a close of 5.8250 a day earlier. Early on Thursday, the lira had stood around 5.9 before gaining strongly late in the day as news of the deal emerged.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular