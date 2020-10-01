Turkish lira firms again after normalisation steps

Turkey's lira firmed some 1% on Wednesday as part of a wider recovery in emerging markets and after authorities rolled back some measures taken during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6750 against the dollar at 0715 GMT, firming from a close of 7.7440. Earlier, it firmed to as much as 7.6400.

The currency, which hit a series of record lows against the dollar over the past month, has firmed in the last three trading days.

