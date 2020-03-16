Turkish lira firms after Fed rate cut

ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed 0.33% on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its rates to near zero in an emergency effort to cushion the economic impact of the global spread of the coronavirus.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which was battered in recent days over concerns related to the coronavirus, stood at 6.3150 against the dollar at 0431 GMT, firming from Friday's close of 6.3360.

Overnight the currency firmed as far as 6.2800.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.