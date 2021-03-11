Turkish lira firms a 3rd straight day as rate decision nears

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed some 1% on Thursday, recouping some recent losses for a third consecutive day as expectations grew that the central bank would hike its policy interest rate from 17% next week.

The lira stood at 7.44 against the U.S. dollar at 0720 GMT, firming from Wednesday's close of 7.5120. It climbed as much as 7.7840 on Monday as yields on U.S. bonds rose. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY CURRENCY/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.