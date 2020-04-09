Turkish lira firms 2% against dollar on IMF comments

The Turkish lira strengthened more than 2% against the dollar on Thursday after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the Fund will continue constructive engagement will all members including Turkey.

At 1340 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.6525 against the dollar, having reached as far as 6.62. Georgieva made the comment in a Q&A session after a speech ahead of next week's IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

